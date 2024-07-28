 Raayan box office collection day 2: Dhanush's film witnesses growth, earns nearly ₹14 crore - Hindustan Times
Raayan box office collection day 2: Dhanush's film witnesses growth, earns nearly 14 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Jul 28, 2024 09:40 AM IST

Raayan box office collection day 2: The film has been doing well in India. Raayan marks Dhanush's second directorial venture and 50th feature film.

Raayan box office collection day 1: The Tamil film is backed by Kalanithi Maran under the production banner of Sun Pictures. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly 28 crore so far. Dhanush has directed the action thriller. (Also Read | Raayan movie review: Dhanush’s 50th film is a must-watch for its performances and unexpected twists)

Dhanush in a still from Raayan.
Dhanush in a still from Raayan.

Raayan India box office

On Friday, Raayan earned 13.65 crore [Tamil: 11.85 crore; Telugu: 1.6 crore; Hindi: 2 lakh]. The film collected 13.85 crore nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film earned 27.5 crore in India. Raayan had an overall 60.85% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

About Raayan

The film marks Dhanush's second directorial venture and his 50th feature film. Written by Dhanush, Raayan also stars the actor. Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aparna Balamurali, Kalidas Jayaram, and Saravanan also feature in Raayan. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

The music and background score of the movie is composed by AR Rahman. This is the composer's fourth collaboration with Dhanush following Raanjhanaa, Maryan and Atrangi Re. The film follows Kathavaraayan ‘Raayan’, a hotel owner in Chennai, who hunts down the gangs who earlier ruined his family.

Raayan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "All the main actors in the film, including SJ Suryah, who plays protagonist, have performed well lending more gravitas to this film. Dhanush has, of course, excelled not just as an actor but director too. As an actor, the look given to him (short hair, rough beard) and the way he channels his anger with his eyes is quite captivating particularly in the climax fight. With the movie being certified A and the theme being gang wars, there is obviously plenty of violence (especially in the second half). There are some superb action/fight blocks in the film that have been well-choreographed and shot, particularly the use of the handheld camera that movies with the actors."

