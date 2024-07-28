Raayan box office collection day 2: Dhanush's film witnesses growth, earns nearly 14 crore

Raayan India box office

On Friday, Raayan earned ₹13.65 crore [Tamil: ₹11.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.6 crore; Hindi: ₹2 lakh]. The film collected ₹13.85 crore nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film earned ₹27.5 crore in India. Raayan had an overall 60.85% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

About Raayan

The film marks Dhanush's second directorial venture and his 50th feature film. Written by Dhanush, Raayan also stars the actor. Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aparna Balamurali, Kalidas Jayaram, and Saravanan also feature in Raayan. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

The music and background score of the movie is composed by AR Rahman. This is the composer's fourth collaboration with Dhanush following Raanjhanaa, Maryan and Atrangi Re. The film follows Kathavaraayan ‘Raayan’, a hotel owner in Chennai, who hunts down the gangs who earlier ruined his family.

Raayan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "All the main actors in the film, including SJ Suryah, who plays protagonist, have performed well lending more gravitas to this film. Dhanush has, of course, excelled not just as an actor but director too. As an actor, the look given to him (short hair, rough beard) and the way he channels his anger with his eyes is quite captivating particularly in the climax fight. With the movie being certified A and the theme being gang wars, there is obviously plenty of violence (especially in the second half). There are some superb action/fight blocks in the film that have been well-choreographed and shot, particularly the use of the handheld camera that movies with the actors."