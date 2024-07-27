Raayan box office collection day 1: Dhanush 50th film performs well opens at over 12 crore

Raayan box office collection day 1: The action thriller has been directed by Dhanush. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹12 crore on Friday. The Tamil film is backed by Kalanithi Maran under the production banner of Sun Pictures. (Also Read | Raayan movie review: Dhanush’s 50th film is a must-watch for its performances and unexpected twists) Dhanush is a still from his film Raayan.

Raayan India box office

On Friday, day one, Raayan earned ₹12.5 crore [Tamil: ₹11 crore; Telugu: ₹1.5 crore] nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates. Raayan had an overall 58.65% Tamil occupancy on Friday.

Raayan review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Dhanush has always been a writer, having written other scripts and plenty of lyrics for songs. He has penned the story of Raayan, a gangster revenge drama, and one must say that the second half was much better scripted than the first. The theme of the film is not new, but how Dhanush has treated it as a writer is different and highly engaging, particularly in the second half, which has plenty of plot twists. What he has also done as a writer is ensured he has given meaty roles to the other actors, especially Kalidas, Sundeep and Dushara."

About Raayan

Written by Dhanush, Raayan also stars the actor. It hit the theatres on Friday. The film marks Dhanush's second directorial venture and 50th feature film. SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan round out the cast of Raayan.

The music and background score of the movie is composed by AR Rahman. This is the composer's fourth collaboration with Dhanush following Raanjhanaa, Maryan and Atrangi Re.

Dhanush was criticised recently

Recently, Dhanush faced backlash after he spoke about buying a house at Poes Garden, known for housing Rajinikanth and the late Jayalalitha. He had said, “If I knew buying a house in Poes Garden would have become such a big topic of conversation, I would have simply got a small apartment. Should I not buy a house in Poes Garden? If I live on the street, should I stay there only?”