Raghava Lawrence denies Mrunal Thakur has been cast in the horror comedy film Kanchana 4: ‘Official announcement soon’

Mrunal Thakur, who found fame in Tollywood with Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, is one of the most popular actors in south India right now. Recently, there was buzz that she will debut in Kollywood soon with Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 4. However, Raghava issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Mrunal Thakur says she lost films as parents did not approve of intimate scenes: 'I would just get scared') There were rumours that Mrunal Thakur will make her Kollywood debut with Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4.

‘Just rumours’

On Sunday afternoon, Raghava shared a picture of him on X and claimed that all news about casting for Kanchana 4 was just rumours. He wrote, “Hi friends and fans, All the information regarding Kanchana 4 and casting that are circulating around social media are just rumors. Official announcement will be made through Ragavendra Production. Coming soon!”

However, it looks like fans want Mrunal to be roped in for the horror comedy if the comments under his post are anything to go by. One fan wrote, “Mrunal ni set chey bro, (Rope in Mrunal bro)” another wrote, “mrunal besttt.” One fan commented, “Ayyo... But please do make it happen. keep #kanchana 1 in mind while writing the script + fresh and good. Fingers crossed. I will watch 1st part tonight. 1st part was Epic.”

About Kanchana 4

Kanchana 4 will be the fifth film in the horror comedy series created and directed by Raghava, who also appears in the lead roles in all the movies. The first part of the series, Muni, was released in 2007, followed by the 2011 film Muni 2: Kanchana. Kanchana 2 and 3 were released in 2015 and 2019.

Stunt masters Anbarivu have also commissioned a pin-off called Durga, which they will direct for the first time. Raghava, Kovai Sarala, Sriman, and Devadarshini play the lead roles in the film, which was supposed to be released this summer.

Upcoming work

After The Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal is yet to announce a new project in Telugu. She will soon be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan in Hindi. Raghava was last seen in the successful Jigarthanda Double X and will soon be seen in a film titled Adhigaram, apart from Durga.