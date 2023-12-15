Kartik Subbaraj is overjoyed as Clint Eastwood promises to watch Jigarthanda Double X: 'Feeling blessed'

Director Kartik Subbaraj is over the moon after his Clint Eastwood promised to watch his film. Fans of Jigarthanda Double X tweeted to Clint's official Twitter page about the film and the actor's team gave them a wholesome response. (Also read: Jigarthanda Double X Twitter reviews are in: Raghava Lawrence and Karthik Subbaraj film termed 'bad, bold and mad') Clint Eastwood's team said on Twitter that the actor is aware of Jigarthanda Double X.

“Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X. Its available in Netflix. We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie. We made some animated scenes like u in ur young age. Please watch it once u get some time,” read the tweet by a fan of the movie. Clint's team replied saying, “Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You.”

Kartik learned about the interaction and wrote on Twitter, “Wowww..... Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon…This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India… Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once he does.… Thanks a lot @Vijay70269050 and all #JigarthandaXX fans on twitter who reached out to the man himself & making this happen.... Feeling Blessed.”

Jigarthanda Double X pays tributes not just to Clint Eastwood and Hollywood Westerns but also Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Earlier, during the time of the film's release, Rajinikanth, too, had shared a long post about it.

It began as, “Jigarthanda Double X is a Kurunji flower (a rare flower that blooms once very twelve years in the Western Ghats). Amazing work by Karthik Subbaraj, different story and plot. New scenes that cinema fans have never seen before. It makes us wonder if Lawrence can act like this. SJ Surya is the go to actor of today. He aptly mixes villainy, comedy and character and he is amazing.”

“My special compliments to the producer for making this film so grand. The tribes in the film are not acting, they are living. Elephants have also acted in competition with the actors. Vidhu who has acted as Chetani deserves to be praised more than anyone else. Wonderful.”