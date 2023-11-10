Jigarthanda Double X Twitter reviews are in: Raghava Lawrence and Karthik Subbaraj film termed 'bad, bold and mad'

Jigarthanda Double X, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, was released on November 10. The Tamil film is a spiritual successor to Jigarthanda (2014) and stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. In the film, Raghava is seen as as Pandiyan, a gangster and ardent fan of Clint Eastwood, while SJ Suryah plays Ray Dasan, a budding film director and assistant to Satyajit Ray. The film has managed to win over the audience. Also read: Karthik Subbaraj reimagines Jigarthanda Double X with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Karthik Subbaraj returns with Jigarthanda Double X starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah.

Apart from Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, Jigarthanda Double X also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The film’s music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Twitter reviews Jigarthanda Double X

A person wrote in his Jigarthanda Double X review on X (formerly Twitter), "Jigarthanda Double X till interval – bad, bold and mad – and still works! What @karthiksubbaraj has done close to interval, you cannot do it without conviction! A treat so far!!" Another wrote, "Fire fire fire. Roaring interval block. Karthik Subbaraj is well and truly back in this engrossing cat-and-mouse game, which majorly works in the first half. On to the second half. If the momentum continues, blockbuster!!"

One person also tweeted, "Second half and climax... goosebumps. Last 30 minutes were emotional. What a social message by @karthiksubbaraj. The best from @offl_Lawrence so far and @iam_SJSuryah. Acting on another level!! Jigarthanda DoubleX is a must-watch film." Another said, “I came without an expectation and I was blown away...”

Dhanush reviews Jigarthanda Double X

Earlier, actor Dhanush took to X to shower praise on director Karthik Subbaraj's film Jigarthanda Double X. Dhanush wrote, “Watched jigarthandaxx. Fantastic craft from @karthiksubbaraj, being amazing has become an usual deal for @iam_SJSuryah. As a performer @offl_Lawrence is a revelation @Music_Santhosh u r a beauty. The last 40 mins of the film steals your heart. All the best to the crew and cast.”

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Karthik had said that his latest movie is an ode to iconic Hollywood actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood. In a recent interview with The Hindu, the filmmaker said, “When we made the first promo for the first Jigarthanda, it featured a poster of Clint Eastwood. In the new film, the script lends itself very close to the Western tropes, and I have tried to explore it to the maximum.”

Explaining that he wanted to bring the story close to Satyajit in some way, Karthik said, “The story of Jigarthanda Double X is set in 1975, and at that time, Satyajit Ray was a working legend, and I wanted to incorporate it into the story. When we introduce the character of a filmmaker as someone who had assisted Ray, the character’s dimensions change drastically — how he behaves, his costumes and so on, it’s also another tribute.”

