Jigarthanda Double X teaser: Karthik Subbaraj returns with a Pandyaa Western starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah

The teaser of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2014 gangster drama Jigarthanda, is here. On Monday, producers released the first teaser of the Karthik Subbaraj drama Jigarthanda Double X, starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. The action-packed teaser promises a stylish, masala entertainer, that is set to release in theatres this Diwali. (Also read: Rajinikanth to star in Lokesh Kanagraj's next, fans say Thalaivar 171 will break all Kollywood records) Karthik Subbaraj is back with Jigarthanda Double X.

About the teaser

The teaser of the film was launched by Dhanush on his X (formerly called Twitter) account. Dhanush wrote, "Glad to launch the trailer of @karthiksubbaraj”s jigarthanda double x. This looks like an absolute blast.#JigarthandaDoubleX - Teaser. Best wishes to @karthiksubbaraj and team for Diwali 2023."

The teaser opens in 1975, where a gangster (Raghava Lawrence) and a filmmaker (KL Suryah) who collaborates on a film that was 'pan-India', as one of the character announces in the teaser. 'Pandyaa,' says the gangster, as the words 'A Pandyaa Western' then appears on screen. Packed with a pulsating score by Santhosh Narayanan, the teaser gives a thrilling look inside the swag, drama and non-stop action of a masala entertainer.

Jigarthanda Double X also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The official tagline of the film reads, "Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience with the much-awaited teaser of "Jigarthanda DoubleX", Starring Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam & Kathiresan. Presented by Stone Bench Films. Don't miss out on this thrilling journey." Karthik, who rose to fame with widely popular films such as Pizza and Jigarthanda, couldn’t meet the expectations of fans with his last two releases – Jagame Thandhiram and Mahaan.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, a fan said, "Santhosh narayanan BGM is always giving goosebumps." Another said, "One of the best teasers in recent times. Pure Goosebumps!" A fan also said, "Outstanding. Speechless. Pure magic of Subaraj." Another said, "The Track used in this teaser was dope (fire emoticon) Excited to see what Sana has done in movie." "This is called pure entertainment!" wrote another.

Jigarthanda Double X is scheduled to release in theatres on November 12, 2023.

