Rajinikanth to star in Lokesh Kanagraj's next, fans say Thalaivar 171 will break all Kollywood records

Fresh from the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth has now signed his next with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171 and will be an action thriller which will go on floors next year. Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently winning praise for music in Jawan, will give music for the film. Anbariv, who won the National Film Award for Best Stunt Choreographer for KGF Chaper 1, will design stunts for the film. Also read: Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film steadily marches towards impressive ₹650 crore milestone Rajinikanth to start filming for Thalaivar 171 next year. (PTI)

After initial reports regarding the film surfaced online, Sun Pictures confirmed the same on Monday. The production house shared an announcement poster with the caption: “We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar171. Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh. An @anirudhofficial musical. Action by @anbariv.”

Fans of Rajinikanth were elated after the film confirmation. An X user wrote on the platform, “Whatta time to announce this one.” Another said, “Stopping all the rumours good time.” Many of them are confident the film will be even bigger success than Jailer. Sharing a clip from Jailer, a person tweeted, “Rip To Kollywood Records Once again.” “Another mass bomma loading,” said another. A comment also read: “1000cr on the way”.

Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of Jailer which collected more than ₹600 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik among the cast. The film also features special cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

The story centres on a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path, the official synopsis reads. Jailer released in theatres on August 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and will is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Celebrating the film's box office numbers, gold coins were distributed to all those related to the film or those who contributed in any way in the film's success.

