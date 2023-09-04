All the records Jailer broke: From 2nd fastest 600 cr Tamil film to all-time no 1 south movie in Gulf

Veteran actor Rajinikanth's Jailer has become one of the highest grossing films in his long and illustrious acting career. Recently, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X to give an insight into all the box office records set by Jailer since it was released on August 10. From being the all-time number 1 Tamil movie in the UK and North America to setting the record by becoming the second fastest ₹600 crore-grossing Tamil movie ever, Jailer has been unstoppable. Also read: Jailer producer brings two luxury cars to Rajinikanth's house for actor to choose from Rajinikanth's action film Jailer has grossed more than ₹ 600 crore worldwide.

Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Jailer, the record-maker. Superstar Rajinikanth's ₹600 crore Jailer record list... All-time number 1 movie in TN (Tamil Nadu). All-time number 2 Tamil movie in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). All-time number 1 Tamil movie in Kerala. All-time number 1 Tamil movie In Karnataka. 3rd Indian movie and only Tamil movie to cross ₹50 crore+ gross in all the southern states."

Further writing about Jailer's box office collection worldwide, Manobala Vijayabalan said, “All-time number 1 Tamil movie in NA (North America). All-time number 1 Tamil movie in UK. All-time number 1 south language movie in Gulf. All-time number 2 Indian movie in Malaysia. All-time number 2 Tamil movie in Australia. All-time number 3 Tamil movie in Singapore. All-time number 3 Tamil movie in France. All-time number 2 Indian movie in Saudi Arabia. All-time number 1 highest grossing Tamil movie in overseas and second fastest ₹600 crore Tamil movie.”

Jailer crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide last Sunday, making it the second fastest Tamil movie to do so after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which was released in 2018.

Jailer now stands at ₹637 crore worldwide gross, as per Manobala's latest tweet. The action film's dream run continues even in its fourth week, as it has collected an estimated ₹335 crore nett in India in all languages, so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Directed by Nelson, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer also features Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

