2.0 box office day 11: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film beats Salman Khan’s Sultan, earns Rs 600 cr worldwide

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is having a dream run at the box office and is going strong in its second week too. The film has collected an estimated Rs 600 crore worldwide, according to a report in India Today. The sci-fi movie overtook Salman Khan’s Sultan with an all Indian gross collection of Rs 455 crore, as per Breaking Movies. 2.0 is now the fourth highest grosser in India after Baahubali 2 (Rs 1430 crore), Baahubali (Rs 516 crore) and Dangal (412 crore).

The all Indian net collection of 2.0 stands at Rs 365 crore while Sultan had collected Rs 300.67 crore in India.

The film also breached the $5 million club in the US in its second weekend and is the third south Indian film to do so after Baahubali and Baahubali 2. The Akshay Kumar starrer has also become the highest earning non-Malayalam film in Kerala in 2018 with a collection of Rs 21.6 crore, which is higher than Vijay’s Sarkar.

#2Point0 #BoxOffice 11 days



Worldwide Gross - 590 cr appx



All #India Gross - 455 cr [ 4th highest after #Baahubali2 (1430cr) #Baahubali (516 cr) #Dangal (512 cr) ]



All India Nett - 365 cr



TN Gross - 100cr appx

TN Distributors share 55cr appx#boxofficeindia @2Point0movie https://t.co/PAv5nt22bN — Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) December 10, 2018

11-days total AP TS gross of #2Point0 is a FANTASTIC 82 CR.. Had a grt 2nd weekend.. #Nizam leading the way with its terrific numbers.. #Shankar #Rajinikanth #AkshayKumar — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 10, 2018

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that the Hindi version of the film alone had earned Rs 166.75 crore.The film is the second highest grossing Hindi-dubbed film following Baahubali 2. It surpassed the collections of Baahubali 1.

2.0 has also become the highest grossing Hindi film of Rajinikanth in Hindi and the highest grossing film for Akshay Kumar with its Rs 600 crore collection. 2.0 has earned Rs 82 crore in the Telugu speaking states.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 18:26 IST