2.0 (Hindi) box office day 10: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s big budget sci-fi thriller 2.0 continues to hold ground even in its second week. The film collected Rs 9.25 crore on its second Saturday which took its collections to Rs 152 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

The film had collected around Rs 5.75 crore on its second Friday and showed a remarkable growth during the weekend. The Hindi version of the film had opened at Rs 20 crore while the total opening collection of the film, including all formats, stood at Rs 64 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the box office figures of the film. He tweeted, “#2Point0 picks up speed again... Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%... Should score on second Sun too... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 picks up speed again... Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%... Should score on second Sun too... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

He had shared the collections from the ninth day, hinting at the arrival of Kedarnath which is expected to affect its box office performance. He had tweeted, “#2Point0 stayed strong, despite a new release [#Kedarnath] eating into the screens, shows and footfalls... Expected to show substantial growth on second Sat and Sun... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 145.60 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 stayed strong, despite a new release [#Kedarnath] eating into the screens, shows and footfalls... Expected to show substantial growth on second Sat and Sun... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 145.60 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

According to Boxofficeindia.com, the total collection of the film (all formats) stands at around Rs 319 crore. It is second only to Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Talking exclusively to HT, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, “Shankar, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and entire team have put in great effort in every department from writing, VFX, 3D effects, the performances, getting screens, the direction to making the film a visual spectacle. Not only has it done extremely well in Tamil, which is the original language it is made in, but also in Malayalam, Telugu and specially Hindi.”

