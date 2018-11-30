Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 all versions leaked online despite a block on 12,000 websites

Torrent website Tamilrockers.com has been a menace for the Tamil film industry for a while now and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is its latest target. The website is hosting all versions of 2.0 and have also added a humble disclaimer to the file. “Watch in theatres on 3D for real experience,” it says.

Madras high court had directed 37 internet service providers (ISPs) across the country to take steps and prevent the Shankar directorial from being leaked online. Tamilrockers had previously released AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan as well. There were reports of Tamilrockers challenging on social media that they will be releasing 2.0 on the day of its release as well. However, the administrators of the website have not owned up to the same.

A screenshot of Tamilrockers website home page.

Instead, they have posted a response on their website that reads, “We are not available on Twitter or any other social networks. If someone posts anything using our name on social networks, then that should be fake. Please don’t believe on those kind of id’s and rumours spread by them.”

While the original website has been blocked, the torrent site is using proxy servers to share the pirated content. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s fans have been discouraging piracy and so have other members of the industry who are tweeting about the importance of watching a film such as 2.0 in 3D on the big screens.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 19:50 IST