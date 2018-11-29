Suriya, Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan, Karthik Subbaraj applaud 2.0, say Rajinikanth sets screens on fire

Finally Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has released and audience and celebrities alike are raving about the Shankar directorial on Twitter. The film has been receiving good reception from critics for its technical brilliance. Rajinikanth plays Chitti version 2.0 and Dr Vaseegaran, while Akshay Kumar plays the role of Dr Richard. Amy Jackson plays the female lead in the film. Anirudh Ravichander, who is scoring music for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta took to Twitter and said that he now wants to watch the film on repeat. Actor Suriya also took to Twitter to express how Rajinikanth makes it all look effortless.

Suriya wrote, “Rajini sir’s conviction to give bigger entertainment transcends all boundaries and he makes it look so effortless! There is only one superstar and that is Rajini sir for me...”

Anirudh tweeted about 2.0, “#2point0 OUT OF THE WORLD EXPERIENCE . ALL INDIAN BOX OFFICE RECORDS WILL BE REWRITTEN 🔥 Bow down to Thalaivar @rajinikanth , The Master @shankarshanmugh , @akshaykumar @arrahman @LycaProductions @iamAmyJackson and the thousands of ppl involved ! Feel like watching on repeat.”

Karthik Subbaraj, the director of Petta also took to Twitter and wrote, “#2Point0 verithanam overloaded... Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!! @shankarshanmugh sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE.”

Actor Nani, who is a self-confessed fan of Rajinikanth is missing the First Day First Show and tweeted, “Thalaivar arrived at BOXOFFICE . Me arrived at the shooting spot . Missing first day first show. #2point0.”

Pa Ranjith who previously worked with Rajini on Kabali and Kaala also wrote, “Getting positive reviews. #2Point0 romba magizchi #superstar @rajinikanth sir. @shankarshanmugh sir & fantastic team #superstar_fans. vazthugal”

See celeb reactions for 2.0 here

#2point0 OUT OF THE WORLD EXPERIENCE . ALL INDIAN BOX OFFICE RECORDS WILL BE REWRITTEN 🔥 Bow down to Thalaivar @rajinikanth , The Master @shankarshanmugh , @akshaykumar @arrahman @LycaProductions @iamAmyJackson and the thousands of ppl involved !

Feel like watching on repeat 😇 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 29, 2018

#2Point0 verithanam overloaded...Thalaivaaaaaa...U r Mind-blowing & u really set the screens on FIRE!!@shankarshanmugh sir & superb team has made an EPIC & raises the benchmark of Indian films to TOP like Kings...Hats Off!! A film to Celebrate for all of us, is HERE.

Thalaivar arrived at BOXOFFICE .

Me arrived at the shooting spot .

Missing first day first show 😏#2point0 — Nani (@NameisNani) November 29, 2018

#2point0 @shankarshanmugh sirs’ creation is just "Jaw-Dropping"🔥@rajinikanth sir steals d show all d way&tears d screen apart as #Version2pointO wid his expressions&one liners! @LycaProductions brings us Shankar sirs’ creativity as a Visual Extravaganza😊🔥 — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) November 29, 2018

#2Point0 is futuristic & visual splendour. Exceptional technical work & presentation by @shankarshanmugh sir, a benchmark for Indian Cinema for it's making. @rajinikanth sir is magical on screen. Don't miss this marvel on screen in 3D for the wonderful experience it offers us👍👍 pic.twitter.com/IaspBUXOlc — Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) November 29, 2018

Best wishes to superstar @rajinikanth , director @shankarshanmugh , superstar @akshaykumar and the entire team of #2Point0 .. courage, vision and excellence must always be rewarded 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/decYUOt2jE — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) November 29, 2018

Best wishes to all the giants of #2point0

It’s biggest of the biggest!!! pic.twitter.com/YVqD6z5mlv — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 29, 2018

Just out of the first show of #2Point0 madness, stampede... stupendous response to @shankarshanmugh superstar @rajinikanth and @arrahman and yours moi... the film is on its way to a super duper hit! pic.twitter.com/tk4PnXv817 — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 29, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 14:22 IST