Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya reviews 2.0, calls Akshay Kumar starrer ‘out of this world’. Here are early reactions

The much-awaited Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is here. The sci-fi film, which tells the tale of a clash between good and evil, released on Thursday in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The early audience reviews indicate that it is a visual extravaganza with some adding that the social message is good as well.

Leading the bandwagon was, of course, Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya who tweeted on Wednesday night: “OH MY GOD 2.0 IS OUT OF THIS WORLD!”

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!! 2.0 IS OUT OF THIS WORLD !!!!!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) November 28, 2018

Deep into the night, Rajinikanth himself took to Twitter to wish the film well and wrote: “Three cheers to team #2.0 .... The magnificent day has arrived !!”

Three cheers to team #2.0 .... The magnificent day has arrived !! — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 28, 2018

Fans seem to have loved the VFX and 3D with some calling it a cinematic spectacle.

Pakshi Raju is completely taken in by the spectacle. “#2point0 Blockbuster..Very good 1st Half and Excellent 2nd Half.. Climax is Awestruck!! #3Point0 @shankarshanmugh.”

#2Point0 watched 2.0 cinematic spectacle great vfx.. Spectacular performances by all the actors rajni sir was huge.. Will watch it again at night show — jinit shah (@jinitshah11) November 29, 2018

#2Point0 [4/5]: World-class VFX and 3D.. But the high u get is from #Thalaivar 's #Chitti Reloaded Version 2.0..



Vintage Thalaivar.. Turbo Charged.. 10 times bigger than #Endhiran Baddie 2.0 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2018

Arijit Sarkar wrote: “#2Point0 Just finished watching.... Amazing visual effect..above average storyline and Super Star Rajni 2Hr40 min spectacle was a treat to WATCH.”

#2Point0 Just finished watching.... Amazing visual effect..above average storyline and Super Star Rajni❤️❤️🙏🙏 2Hr40 min spectacle was a treat to WATCH👌👌 — Arijit sarkar (@arijitpritam) November 29, 2018

However, few discerning ones, while lauding the special effects did mention a thing or two about the emotional arc of the character, particularly that of Akshay Kumar’s Dr Richard and some bits about Shankar’s direction.

done with #2Point0..great movie just one thing end could have been better by giving more emotional tribute to akshay kumars character as it was his fight for right cause..go watch it — ankit yadav (@Oo_ankit) November 29, 2018

Ankit Yadav thought Akshay Kumar’s needed to be given an “emotional tribute”. “done with #2Point0..great movie just one thing end could have been better by giving more emotional tribute to akshay kumars character as it was his fight for right cause..go watch it.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared the film a blockbuster. He wrote: “#OneWordReview… #2Point0: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: 5 stars #2Point0 is a cinematic marvel... This has style with substance... Director Shankar is a visionary... He hits the ball out of the park this time... Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS... SALUTE!”

#OneWordReview…#2Point0: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#2Point0 is a cinematic marvel... This has style with substance... Director Shankar is a visionary... He hits the ball out of the park this time... Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS... SALUTE! pic.twitter.com/cPFZxhjsph — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2018

Reports suggest that the first show in Chennai was at 4:30 am and like it is always the case, fans of the Tamil superstar were in the mood to celebrate. Cutouts of Rajinikanth in his Chitti avatar were garlanded and milk poured over them. In another display of fan loyalty, some fans took out a decorated rath (chariot) with Rajinikanth’s cutout. Posters and festoons were spotted outside many cinema halls.

Starring Rajinikanth, Akshay and Amy Jackson, 2.0 is a sequel to Shankar’s 2010 hit film Enthiran. Rajinikanth as Dr Vaseegaran has to stand up to a challenge as an evil dark force (Fifth Force) casts its shadow over the world by scientist-turn-evil-incarnate Dr Richard. It uses mobile phones to wreak havoc on unsuspecting public. Dr Vaseegaran must act fast; he reboots his wonder robot, Chitti, who then takes on Dr Richard’s crowman.

