Akshay Kumar: Great to have my films being loved by Chinese audience

The actor’s film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, released in China in June, while Pad Man is set to hit theatres there mid December.

bollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2018 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar,China,Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Actor Akshay Kumar is happy to see the response to Indian films in China.(Photo: Fotocorp)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has had a great year. Not just in India, the actor has tasted success in China as well where his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on June 8. His other film, Pad Man, which released in India on February 9, is also making its way to Chinese theatres on December 14.

READ| Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan slated to release in China

And that’s not all. His latest release, sci-fi film, 2.0, where he plays the antagonist to Rajinikanth’s character, is set to treat Chinese audiences next May. It has received a thunderous response in India.

“It feels great to have my films being loved by the Chinese audience. They have been rather appreciative of the Indian films of late, and that’s a fantastic opportunity to further the scope for Indian cinema,” he shares.

“Films like Toilet... are about social and public awareness. As there is similarity between the two countries, such movies are getting accepted in China. That is one of the biggest factors working for Indian films,” trade analyst Atul Mohan says.

Another Indian film which was well received in China this year was Hichki.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 17:35 IST

