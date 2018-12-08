Akshay Kumar: Great to have my films being loved by Chinese audience

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has had a great year. Not just in India, the actor has tasted success in China as well where his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on June 8. His other film, Pad Man, which released in India on February 9, is also making its way to Chinese theatres on December 14.

And that’s not all. His latest release, sci-fi film, 2.0, where he plays the antagonist to Rajinikanth’s character, is set to treat Chinese audiences next May. It has received a thunderous response in India.

“It feels great to have my films being loved by the Chinese audience. They have been rather appreciative of the Indian films of late, and that’s a fantastic opportunity to further the scope for Indian cinema,” he shares.

“Films like Toilet... are about social and public awareness. As there is similarity between the two countries, such movies are getting accepted in China. That is one of the biggest factors working for Indian films,” trade analyst Atul Mohan says.

Another Indian film which was well received in China this year was Hichki.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 17:35 IST