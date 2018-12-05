Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan slated to release in China

Big-budget Indian films, 2.0 and Thugs of Hindostan, will be released in one of the biggest markets for films in the world, China. While Aamir’s film is slated to release on December 28, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 will release in May 2019.

The official Chinese poster of Thugs of Hindostan was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted, “Date finalised... #TOH to release in #China on 28 Dec 2018.” 2.0’s release in China was confirmed by the makers who took to Twitter release a statement regarding the distributors in China and the date of release.

In the statement, the makers said, “The dubbed and subtitled versions are scheduled for release in China in 10,000 theatres with a whopping 56,000 screens, including 47,000 3D screens.” The film will be released in association with HY Media and has now become ‘the widest 3D release of any foreign film in the history of China.’

Based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, Thugs of Hindostan is about a gang that posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 19th century. The film, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif released in India on November 8.

2.0, directed by Shankar, is a 3D film that tells the story of how technology has messed with the lives of other beings on Earth. Akshay Kumar plays Dr Richard, who transforms into a crow-man and Rajinikanth plays Chitti version 2.0 and Dr Vaseegaran. The film released in India on November 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 18:41 IST