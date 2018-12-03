2.0 day 4 box office: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth film earns a mammoth Rs 400 cr worldwide, Rs 100 cr in Hindi

Big-budget films can be a risky proposition. Despite the best of branding and publicity, if its story lacks a punch, it is bound to falter and Thugs of Hindostan was a case in point. However, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is facing no such a problem. And proving it are its first weekend box office collection figures. The film has made Rs 400 crores in gross worldwide collection. 2.0’s producers, Lyca, tweeted the figure on Monday.

Its post on Twitter read: “History in the making! 400 CRORES WORLDWIDE! Not just a blockbuster, it’s a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER!”

The film’s Hindi business too is doing very well.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted 2.0’s box office collection in Hindi and they are impressive. He wrote: “As #2Point0 will cross Rs 100 cr today [revised opening weekend: Rs 97.25 cr], here’s a look at HINDI FILMS that cruised past Rs 100 cr in 2018... 1 #Padmaavat 2 #SKTKS 3 #Raid 4 #Baaghi2 5 #Raazi 6 #Race3 7 #Sanju 8 #Gold 9 #Stree 10 #BadhaaiHo 11 #TOH 12 #2Point0 Nett. India biz.”

He had earlier put the figure at Rs 95 crore and written: “#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend... Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic... Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: Rs 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend... Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic... Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: ₹ 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2018

However, he also had a word of caution, stating that, henceforth, the weekends (Monday to Thursday) will be critical for the film. He wrote: “While #2Point0 nears Rs 100 cr mark after an impressive *extended* opening weekend, the real test for the film begins from today [Mon] onwards... It will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays... Mon to Thu - the weekdays - are crucial.”

While #2Point0 nears ₹ 100 cr mark after an impressive *extended* opening weekend, the real test for the film begins from today [Mon] onwards... It will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays... Mon to Thu - the weekdays - are crucial. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2018

Karan Johar, who is promoting the film in Hindi, too tweeted to say that the film will cross Rs 100 crore today.

MASSIVE SUNDAY!!!!! Enroute to crossing 100!! Dharma is so proud to collaborate with @shankarshanmugh sirs vision! #rajnisirs legendary status and @akshaykumar ‘s mega stardom! Congratulations to @LycaProductions for their bravado and passion!!! @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/HzG8KTqknv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 3, 2018

Trade tracker Ramesh Bala had earlier tweeted that the film has made over Rs 360 crores (Rs 3,676,782,900) in gross worldwide collections, barring north America. He tweeted to say that the film had made $52.5 million and in doing so, has gone past recent Hollywood releases like Fantastic Beasts, Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Grinch and Venom.

He tweeted: “Nov 29th - Dec 2nd International (Outside North America) Top 5 BO: 1. #2Point0 - $52.5 Million 2. #FantasticBeasts - $40.2 Million 3. #RalphBreaksTheInternet - $33.7 Million 4. #TheGrinch - $27.1 Million 5. #Venom - $13 Million.”

Post its release on Thursday, the film had broken records and collected an estimated Rs 110 crore worldwide, with Rs 85 crore earning coming from India at the end of day 1.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 14:03 IST