2.0 box office day 2: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 38.25 cr in Hindi, is second highest opener ever

With 2.0 box office collection coming in, cinema from south India has set another record. The Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth film may have failed to beat Baahubali to become the highest opener in Indian cinema but it surpassed Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan to take the second place. 2.0 day two box office collection, at least the Hindi version, is also encouraging ensuring a good reception for the sci-fi.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 2.0 (Hindi) earned Rs 18 crore on the second day of its release, which was again a working day. This brings the film’s total collection Hindi to about Rs 38.25 crore, showing a minor drop on day-to-day comparison. “#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2... Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: ₹ 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version,” he tweeted.

As per the report, the dubbed Tamil film is doing well in Delhi/UP, East Punjab, Bihar and Central India as well as Mumbai and West Bengal. Experts chalk it up to Akshay’s popularity; the actor plays antagonist in the film.

On Thursday, 2.0 took a super start at the box office with its Hindi version alone earning Rs 20.25 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news, “Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ? 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

On day one, 2.0 collected around Rs 64 crore nett and Rs 80 crore gross in India. This makes it the biggest opener ever after Baahubali: The Conclusion, which earned over Rs 150 crore. The top 5 highest opening day earners now have the two south Indian films with Thugs Of Hindostan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Kabali completing the list.

Fans of Rajinikanth danced and rejoiced across Chennai as the much-anticipated movie 2.0 hit the screens on Thursday. Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 stars Akshay as a super-villain who can control crows and mobile phones, managing to take over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti, the robot (Rajinikanth’s character).

Ensuring to ‘reboot superpower’, 2.0 brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Shankar together for the first time and is a sequel of 2010 film Enthiran, which had released in Hindi as Robot.

Below are the top 10 openers across India in all formats, figures are in gross by Box Offic India.

1. Bahubali 2 - The Conclusion (2017) - 154.89 crore

2. 2.0 (2018) - 80 crore apprx

3. Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) - 63.50 crore

4. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)- 55.03 crore

5. Kabali (2016) - 53.96 crore

4. Sultan (2016) - 51.15 crore

6. Happy New Year (2014) - 50.78 crore

7. Bahubali - The Beginning (2015) - 49.48 crore

8. Dhoom 3 (2013)- 45.67 crore

9. Sarkar (2018) - 44.29 crore

10. Sanju (2018) - 43.74 crore

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 13:20 IST