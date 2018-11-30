2.0 box office day 1: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth film opens strong, Hindi version earns Rs 20.25 cr

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has opened strong at the box office, with its Hindi version earning Rs 20.25 crore on day one despite it being a working day. “Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Considered to be the most expensive film ever made in India, the Rs 550 crore film has reportedly recovered around Rs 370 crore from the sale of satellite, digital and distribution rights. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Shankar film will be screened in around 10,500 screens worldwide, with 7,000 in India. For perspective, Baahubali 2 was shown on 9,000 screens worldwide.

In south, the Akshay, Rajini sci-fi film is performing well in the Telugu speaking states, Tamil Nadu and the US. The film has earned Rs 2.64 crore at the Chennai box office, which is higher than the box office collection of Vijay’s Sarkar that earned Rs 2.37 crore. This happens to be the highest opening in the history of Tamil cinema in Chennai.

When it comes to ticket sales, Book My Show released a statement and said that 2.0 has already sold 2.2 million tickets already. In Andhra Pradesh and Nizam region, the Akshay Kumar starrer has collected Rs 19 crore. This is the highest collection for a Tamil dubbed into Telugu film.

In Kerala, the film has opened to Rs 4.15 crore at the box office, which is higher than Rajinikanth’s previous film Kabali. However, the film has failed to beat Vijay starrer Mersal (4.65 crore) and Sarkar (5.62 crore) in Kerala. Even Baahubali earned Rs 5.45 crore on Day 1 in Kerala.

Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

Be it #Kabali (1.12 CR), #Kaala (1.76 CR) or #2Point0 (2.64 CR) now, #SuperstarRajinikanth has rewritten the existing Chennai city opening day gross record unfailingly and set a new benchmark👌👌



PS - 2.64 includes the extra 3D glass charge, which is a part of the overall gross! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 30, 2018

#2Point0 has crossed $350K for Thursday in #US Box Office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018

At the #Karnataka Box office, #2Point0 has grossed an early estimate of 8.25 Crs for Day 1..



Actuals may be higher..



A non-festival weekday opening.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018

The early estimates from Karnataka suggest that the Rajini film has collected Rs 8.25 crore on Day 1. The film will have a four day opening weekend, and the collections for the Hindi version is yet to be announced.

2.0 sees Rajini play the role of Chitti version 2.0 and Dr Vaseegaran and Akshay Kumar essays the role of Dr Richard, who later transforms into the crowman. The film explores the fifth element and what it holds for human beings and hence the film’s tagline became, “Because this world is not just for humans.”

Produced by Lyca, the film has music composed by AR Rahman and sound engineered by Resul Pookutty. The cinematography for the film completely shot in 3D is by Nirav Shah.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 14:16 IST