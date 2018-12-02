2.0 box office day 3: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film’s Hindi version earns a total of Rs 63 cr

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has broken almost all the records at the box office, except the ones set by the biggest blockbuster ever, Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film, which opened at a whopping Rs 64 crore (all languages) continues to remain strong during the weekend. 2.0 (Hindi) opened at Rs 20.25 crore nett on Thursday and went on to collect Rs 18 crore on Friday, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. As per the early estimates, the film has shown an immense growth during the weekend and collected around Rs 25 crore nett on Saturday. 2.0’s box office collection now stands at Rs 63.25 crore now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also hinted at the film’s chances of showing further improvement during the weekend. He shared the three day collections of the film’s Hindi version on Twitter, “#2Point0 jumps on Day 3 [Sat]... Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 23.46%... Circuits that were performing okay/low have picked up... Day 4 [Sun] should witness further growth... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr. Total: ₹ 63.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

Even before 2.0’s release, a report in Bollywood Hungama had claimed that the makers have already sold the satellite rights, digital rights and music rights for Rs 370 crore. In a Hindustantimes.com box office prediction report, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said about the film’s opening, “The film is releasing in several languages. Hindi opening day collection can be around Rs 20 crore, Tamil Rs 35 crore plus and Telugu and Malayalam will also do great business. So all languages combined can be higher than Thugs of Hindostan.”

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is made on a budget of around Rs 550 crore. Rajinikanth has a double role in the film, which marks the return of Dr Vaseegaran and the robot named Chitti from the 2010 film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the film that also stars Amy Jackson as the female lead. The film has collected positive reviews for its VFX, great Atmos sound and special effects.

