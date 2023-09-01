Jailer producer brings two luxury cars to Rajinikanth's house for actor to choose from. Watch video

Rajinikanth is riding high on the success of Nelson Dilipkumar's crime drama Jailer. Now, he'd be riding a BMW x7 too. Kalanidhi Maran, the owner of the Sun Group that produced Jailer, has gifted the luxury car worth ₹1.24 crore to the superstar for Jailer crossing ₹600 crore at the global box office. (Also Read: Rajinikanth becomes 'highest paid actor in India' amid Jailer box office success; this is how much he earned) Rajinikanth gets a BMX x7 as a gift from Kalanidhi Maran

Rajinikanth goes BMW shopping

A leading film trade analyst posted a picture and a video of Kalanidhi Maran gifting Rajinikanth a brand new BMW x7. Rajinikanth was dressed in his signature white kurta pajama while receiving the key to the car from Kalanidhi.

Apparently, the superstar was offered the choice of picking either BMW x7 worth ₹1.24 crore or BMW i7 worth ₹1.95 crore. However, he opted for the less expensive beast.

The trade analyst also revealed that Kalanidhi has requested Rajinikanth to do another film with Sun Pictures after the superstar completes Thaliavar 171, his next directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rajinikanth - India's ‘highest paid actor’

This development comes on the same day as the news that Rajinikanth has now become 'the highest paid actor in India.' Sharing a photo of Kalanidhi with Rajinikanth, the same trade analyst tweeted earlier in the day, “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanidhi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ ₹110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India.”

Jailer box office

The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. After registering ₹48.35 crore on the opening day, the film collected ₹235.85 crore in the opening week. In the second week, Jailer amassed ₹62.95 crore.

After earning ₹2.4 crore on its fourth Thursday (August 31), as per early estimates, the Rajinikanth film took its total to ₹328.2 crore nett in India in all languages. The film has garnered more than ₹600 crore at the global box office.

Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

