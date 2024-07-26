OTT releases this week: Mr & Mrs Mahi, Bhaiyya Ji, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and more

OTT releases this week: We bring you a list of several movies and web series that will release this week across different OTT platforms. From sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi to horror thriller Bloody Ishq and action film Bhaiyya Ji– there's something for everyone. Let's take a look at the shows and films that have been released across OTT platforms or will be released this week. (Also Read | Indra, Murari, Gabbar Singh: List and release dates of old Telugu films that are hitting theatres) OTT releases to watch this week: Janhvi Kapoor in Mr & Mrs Mahi, Manoj Bajpayee in Bhaiyya Ji, and Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

1) Mr & Mrs Mahi

After a successful theatrical run, Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi, will now start its OTT journey. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie will stream on Netflix India from Friday (July 26). The film highlights the dedication and resilience of Mahi's (Janhvi) character in embracing a challenging role that took her beyond her comfort zone. In the film, Janhvi played Mahi, a doctor turned cricketer.

2) Bloody Ishq

Bloody Ishq, directed by Vikram Bhatt, stars Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri in lead roles. The horror thriller has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The film will release on Friday (July 26) on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer showed a woman who's lost her memory after an accident. As she arrived on an island with her husband, she experienced unexpected situations inside her home. The trailer took fans to a flashback of Vikram's other previous hit film, Raaz (2002), starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. The scenes of ghosts and the air of the movie seemed to be on similar lines.

3) Bhaiyya Ji

After releasing in theaters in May, Bhaiyya Ji will stream on Zee5 from July 26 (Friday). Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film. It has been produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Deepak Kingrani has written the film. Bhaiyya Ji is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding", as per a statement. The film features Suvinder Pal Vicky as the lead antagonist, with Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles.

4) Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to come back with its 14th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty. It will stream from July 27 every Saturday and Sunday. The contestants for this season are Rohit Bose, Shiv Thakare, Asim Riaz, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, and Abhishek Kumar. The latest season was shot in Romania and will be out on Colors. The show is based on the format of the American show Fear Factor.

5) Which Brings Me to You

Based on the best-selling novel, Which Brings Me to You is a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Lucy Hale and Nat Wolff. Jane (Lucy) is a freelance journalist, and Will (Nat) is a photographer. A statement read, "They are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. After the pair sneak off to hook up in the coat room, all signs point to an empty one-night stand." Which Brings Me to You, directed by Peter Hutchings, released in theaters on January 19, 2024.