Indra, Murari, Gabbar Singh: List and release dates of old Telugu films that hitting theatres

In the coming months, many old films starring Ravi Teja, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan will be re-released in theatres. Some of these stars’ fans will celebrate their birthdays with special shows, while others will be re-released to cash in on the absence of big-budget releases in Telugu. (Also Read: The next big pan-India hit: After Kalki 2898 AD, can Pushpa 2, Devara, Kanguva strike gold at box office?) Stills of Indra, Murari and Gabbar Singh.

Check out the list with release dates. And if you didn't catch these films in theatres the first time around, maybe this is your chance to do so.

Vikramarkudu (2006) - July 27

This SS Rajamouli-directed film stars Ravi Teja in a dual role as a thief and a righteous cop. Anushka Shetty also stars in the film, which was remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar as Rowdy Rathore. The film tells the story of a thief who realises he has a look-alike when a young girl follows him, insisting he’s her father.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012) - August 2

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer had mixed reviews upon release but has achieved cult status through the years. The romantic drama tells the story of a man and his childhood sweetheart overcoming obstacles as they fall in love and grow up together. Ilaiyaraaja’s music is one of the film’s major draws.

Okkadu (2003) - August 8

Gunasekhar’s sports drama, starring Mahesh Babu, Bhumika Chawla, and Prakash Raj, will be released in theatres a day before Mahesh’s birthday. The film sees a state-level kabaddi player harbouring a girl who’s on the run from a dangerous faction leader. The film was a major breakthrough in Mahesh’s career.

Murari (2001) - August 9

This Krishna Vamsi-directed film will be released on Mahesh’s birthday and is the first time he had tasted success. Also starring Sonali Bendre, the film’s story hinges on a legend of how, every 48 years, a family loses an heir due to a goddess’ curse. Mahesh plays the titular Murari in the film, which shows his perseverance.

Indra (2002) - August 22

B Gopal directed Indira, starring Chiranjeevi, Aarthi Agarwal, and Sonali was the highest-grosser Telugu film in history when it was released. The film told the story of two rival clans in Rayalaseema stuck in a cycle of violence. Indra made a case for non-violence in a violent world.

Shiva (1989) - August 29

Ram Gopal Varma, Nagarjuna, and Amala Akkineni’s lives were no longer the same once Shiva was released in theatres. The film, RGV’s debut, is re-releasing on Nagarjuna’s birthday. It explores the concepts of student exploitation by antisocial elements and the impact of crowd psychology.

Mass (2004) - August 29

Another film releasing for Nagarjuna's birthday is Raghava Lawrence's Mass. Also starring Jyotika in the lead role, the film tells the story of an orphan who sets out to avenge the death of his friend after the mafia kill him. The film was the highest-grossing in Nagarjuna's career.

Gabbar Singh (2012) - September 2

Inspired by Salman Khan’s 2010 hit Dabangg, this Harish Shankar-directed film follows a police officer who embarks on a mission to take down a corrupt politician. Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan headline the film, which was a blockbuster upon its release. The film will be re-released on Pawan’s birthday.