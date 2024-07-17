Vignesh Shivan shares picture with Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Jyotika, Genelia D'Souza, Akhil Akkineni from Ambani wedding

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share an inside picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. Fans were thrilled to see Tamil, Telugu and Malayali celebrities who attended the wedding hanging out together. (Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar shares inside pictures from Anant Ambani's wedding with Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Jyotika, Nayanthara) A bevvy of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam stars met each other at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

‘Beautiful times’

Sharing a group picture on his Instagram, Vignesh wrote, “Beautiful times with such beautiful people.” The picture saw him posing for a click with Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara, Akhil Akkineni, Suriya, Jyotika and Genelia D’Souza. Fans were thrilled to also spot Prithviraj Sukumaran in the picture with his wife Supriya Menon and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan. Fans were especially thrilled to see so many south Indian stars together, a rarity these days even at award shows.

A couple of days ago, Vignesh also shared a picture of him and Nayanthara posing for a click with MS Dhoni and Sakshi. Sharing it with numerous heart and evil eye emojis, he wrote, “The Biggest frame inside my house. The sweeetest @sakshisingh_r mam, our azhagan @mahi7781 MSDhoni, wit my azhagi @nayanthara.” Nayanthara also shared the picture, writing, “@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r The Mosssttt Sweetest Sir & Mammm. You guys are just Pure Love. Stay Blessed foreverrrr.”

Also present at Anant and Radhika’s wedding were south stars like Ram Charan, Yash, Rajinikanth and Atlee. The wedding took place on July 12 in Mumbai.

Upcoming work

Vignesh is currently working on a film titled Love Insurance Corporation with Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty. Nayanthara will soon be seen in movies titled Test, Mannangatti Since 1960, Thani Oruvan 2, Good Bad Ugly and Mookuthi Amman 2, apart from the Malayalam film Dear Students with Nivin Pauly and a film with Mammootty. She is also rumoured to star in Yash-starrer Toxic. She was last seen in Jawan, Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.