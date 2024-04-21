Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan deck up in ethnic wear; share romantic pics from a wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their fans’ Sunday by dressing up in ethnic wear and sharing adorable PDA-filled pictures on their Instagram. The couple looked sweet together in their latest photoshoot, with some pictures even showing off their filmy side. (Also Read: Nayanthara's friends pull her leg on an ice cream outing with Vignesh Shivan. Watch) Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara shared PDA-filled pictures on Instagram.(Instagram)

Nayan, Vignesh’s new pics

Nayanthara dropped numerous pictures on Instagram, just captioning them with two white heart emojis. In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen looking stunning in a lavender saree, decked up in silver jewellery with fresh mogra in her hair. Vignesh can be seen dressed in a white shirt and traditional lungi, all smiles as he poses with his wife.

In some of the pictures, Vignesh and Nayanthara also give filmy poses as they’re surrounded by beautiful greenery. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram stories, Vignesh wrote, “After attending a wedding, we feel the same for us, the whole day,” accompanied by evil eye, heart, starry eyed and love emojis.

Their love story

Nayanthara and Vignesh met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Vignesh told HELLO! in a recent interview that Dhanush indirectly paid cupid to their romance. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed their twins the same year via surrogacy.

He said, “Dhanush sir made me narrate the story (of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) to Nayan (Nayanthara). She liked it. Once she came on board, I was able to cast actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was initially not keen to do this film,” adding, “He was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes. The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year.”

Upcoming work

Nayanthara will soon be seen in the Malayalam film Dear Students with Nivin Pauly. She will also star in the Tamil films Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Vignesh is currently shooting Love Insurance Corporation with Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame.