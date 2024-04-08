 Nayanthara supervises work of her under-construction ‘dream office’, shares pic: Magical journey of vision to creation - Hindustan Times
Nayanthara supervises work of her under-construction ‘dream office’, shares pic: Magical journey of vision to creation

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 08, 2024 04:24 PM IST

In the first photo, Nayanthara stood with her friend in front of a room. She was seen dressed in a white kurta and pants in the black and white picture.

Actor Nayanthara has shared several pictures as she visited the site of her under-construction office. Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara also penned a brief note. (Also Read | Nayanthara on why she made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan)

Nayanthara shared pictures on Instagram.
Nayanthara shares pics of her soon-to-be-completed office

In the first photo, Nayanthara stood with her friend in front of a room. She was seen dressed in a white kurta and pants in the black and white picture. In the candid photo, clicked outdoors, Nayanthara was seen busy looking at something while several people worked nearby.

Nayanthara pens note

The next monochrome picture showed Nayanthara inside a building as construction went on. The last picture clicked at night showed a white building surrounded by greenery. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, "The magical journey of a vision to it’s creation, crafting our dream office (heart emojis)."

“Sooo much love to this gem @nikhitaareddy for always doing the impossible and literally making this dream come true in 30 days! You are just the best (yellow heart emoji) it was truly an unforgettable n the most joyful experience making this space together (folded hands emoji). Big hug to your team at @the_storeycollective for making sure everything was done to perfection!”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Nayanthara gives a sneak peek of the creative process behind her new office. Congratulations Queen!!” A person called her “strong boss lady”.

Nayanthara's projects

Fans will see Nayanthara with R Madhavan in the upcoming cricket drama The Test. The film, which also features Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of banner YNOT Studios. Sashikanth has directed the movie from his script. He also produced the film alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra.

She was last seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani as a young woman who aims to become the best chef in the country, but in order to realise her dream, she has to cook non-vegetarian food. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the movie released in theatres in December last year.

News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Nayanthara supervises work of her under-construction 'dream office', shares pic: Magical journey of vision to creation
