Nayanthara's friends pull her leg on an ice cream outing with Vignesh Shivan. Watch

It looks like Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are on a trip to the latter’s hometown in Kerala. In a video shared by Vignesh on Instagram Stories, they can be seen out and about in the city at night, with their friends, having ice cream. (Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn share a romanic moment as they attend Saudi Arabia Grand Prix together. See pics) Nayanthara and Vignesh went out for some ice cream with their friends

Vignesh’s video

Vignesh shared a video of Nayanthara and a couple of their friends taken on the streets of Kochi. In the video, he first zooms in on a jewellery ad featuring Nayanthara. Then he shows her friends pretending to be her fans and admiring it from a distance. They say they wish they could meet her in person. He then turns the frame to Nayanthara, who eats ice cream and stands beside them. Her friends pretend to be overjoyed and shocked at seeing her there. However, they soon break character and start giggling when she pretends to hit them. Fans reshared the video on X, pumped to see the actor spending time with her friends.

Vignesh’s recent trip

Vignesh was away from home recently to shoot for Love Insurance Company with Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame in Singapore and Malaysia. Sharing pictures of his twins and Nayanthara once he got back home, he wrote, “Getting back home to my Uyirs & Ulagams after an unforgettable shooting experience in Singapore & Malaysia! Can’t wait to embrace and take in all the love that’s been waiting at home for weeks together.” Nayanthara also shared a picture of her and the twins embracing Shivan, writing, “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw u after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.”

Upcoming work

Vignesh was supposed to work with Ajith Kumar but the actor backed out of the project before it was officially launched. The makers wanted to change the script, leading to the film being shelved. Nayanthara was last seen in the film Annapoorani in 2023 which ran into controversy after its OTT release. She recently wrapped up shooting for Test and is currently shooting for Mannangatti Since 1960.

