Nayanthara congratulates Samantha Ruth Prabhu for completing 14 years in film industry: More power to you

It has been 14 years since Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted in the film industry. In 2010, the actor made waves when she played Jessie in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. On these sets, she met her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, who co-starred with her in the film. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops stunning new pics in bikini as she vacations in Malaysia) Samantha debuted 14 years ago with Ye Maaya Chesave on February 26

Nayanthara congratulates Sam

Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share her shock at how fast time flies. In a short video, she can be seen counting on her fingers and looking surprised that 14 years have passed already. She wrote, “14 years already…whaaaaaaa!!” She also thanked fans who were trending #14YearsOfSamanthaLegacy on X, writing, “Could have been a little subtle, but what the heck. I love you mostest!”

Nayanthara also congratulated Samantha on the milestone. Sharing a picture of her in red on her Instagram stories, Nayanthara wrote, “Congratulations on 14 years Sam. More power to you.” To which Samantha replied, “Thank you my beautiful Nayanthara.” The duo starred in Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in 2022, which also saw Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

About Ye Maaya Chesave

Gautham shot Ye Maaya Chesave and its Tamil counterpart Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, starring Simbu and Trisha in the lead roles, simultaneously. He changed the ending of the Telugu version, giving Samantha and Naga’s characters a happier ending. The film tells the story of a young man falling for a conservative woman who’s two years older than him. Ye Maaya Chesave was a massive hit, cementing Samantha’s status in the film industry and giving Naga the needed hit. Seven years later, Samantha and Naga would marry each other in Goa. In 2021 they announced their separation.

Upcoming work

Samantha took a break from work post her myositis diagnosis and the release of Shaakunthalam and Kushi. She shot for Citadel’s Indian chapter with Raj & DK, apart from actor Varun Dhawan. She is also hosting a podcast called Take 20, centered around health.

