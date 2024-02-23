Gautham Vasudev Menon says Joshua Imai Pol Kaakh is part of Dhruva Naticharam universe; says this about Simbu's sequel

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon held a press meet in Chennai to promote his upcoming film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film stars Varun of Bigg Boss Tamil fame in the lead role. He spoke about how the film connects to his Vikram-starrer Dhruva Naticharam which has been in the works for a long time and gave an update on the sequel of Silambarasan-starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. (Also Read: Gautham Menon calls Ekk Deewana Tha a 'mistake'; tells people he did not direct it: 'I shouldn't have done that') A still from Joshua

Joshua’s connection to Dhruva

Director Gautham was asked about his upcoming film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, and he revealed that actor Divyadarshini acts in both films. He said, “DD (Divyadarshini) worked with me in Dhruva Natchathiram, and I told her, the character in Joshua is almost the same as what she has done in Dhruva Natchathiram, or it might be an extension. There is a connection between both films, you will get to know when you watch Dhruva Natchathiram.”

About Simbu’s VTK’s sequel

Incidentally, Gautham made his hit Simbu-starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in 2022 with the same producer as that of Joshua’s. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International produced both the films. But after that film’s release, the producer and lead actor had a falling out, because Simbu reportedly refused to commit to more projects to the production house. When asked if a sequel for the film is in the works. Gautham smiled and said, “That is quite controversial. But, I am ready to start the project the day the producer and actor reconcile.”

Upcoming work

Gautham is not just directing, he has also taken up acting jobs now. He has been roped in to star in director Bobby’s upcoming Telugu film with Balakrishna. He will also star in Vetrimaaran’s Tamil film Viduthalai Part 2. It remains to be seen when Dhruva Naticharam will release, given that the film has been postponed for years now.

