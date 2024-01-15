close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Archana Ravichandran emerges winner, receives 50 lakh cheque, 15 lakh plot, and a car

Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Archana Ravichandran emerges winner, receives 50 lakh cheque, 15 lakh plot, and a car

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 15, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Archana Ravichandran competed against Maya Krishnan, Manichandra, Vishnu and Dinesh to lift the trophy.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 contestant Archana Ravichandran has won the season. As per Indian Express, she received a cheque of 50 lakh, a plot worth 15 lakh, and a Maruti Nexa Grand Vitara. The show was hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. (Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra says she quit acting due to casting couch)

Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Kamal Haasan gives trophy to Archana Ravichandran.
Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Kamal Haasan gives trophy to Archana Ravichandran.

Archana is Bigg Boss Tamil winner

Archana became the first wildcard contestant to win the trophy in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil. Maya Krishnan bagged the runner-up position in Bigg Boss Tamil 7. On Sunday, Archana competed against Maya Krishnan, Manichandra, Vishnu and Dinesh for the trophy. The grand finale of the game show was a star-studded one with several dance performances.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Archana on her win

As quoted by Indian Express, Archana spoke about her win. She said, “I planned only for two weeks. I didn’t plan for these many days. I was enjoying one day at a time. Since school days and college days, I never had anyone around. But after this show, when I look back, I see so many people. I never dreamt of this. Thanks to my family and Kamal sir. You have a part in this victory, sir, because I took you as a mentor. And to my fellow contestants for pushing me at every instant. Thank you everybody. I am speechless.”

As per the report, her father said he 'didn't want her to go to the show. I thought she will ruin our name, but she made us all proud'. Before winning the show, Archana had said, "Sir, this is a surreal moment. I have seen all this on TV. It is a very very big thing for me. I don't know. I think people accepted me. I am fulfilled and done. I want to first spend time with my family and want to talk to them... laugh with them. I want to thank my family they were really scared about the show. But because of their support I am here."

About Archana

VJ Archana is a television personality and actor who predominantly appears in Tamil television shows and serials. She is best known for Raja Rani Season 2. She also featured in Morattu Single season 2, Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani (2021), and several other TV shows. Archana started her career as a VJ and also appeared in the show Murattu Singles. Archana debuted in the film Demonte Colony 2.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On