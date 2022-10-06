Gautham Menon calls Ekk Deewana Tha a 'mistake'; tells people he did not direct it: 'I shouldn't have done that'

Gautham Vasudev Menon is not proud of his work in the 2012 film Ekk Deewana Tha, so much so that he doesn't even like to own his work in it. The romantic drama, which starred Prateik Babbar opposite Amy Jackson in her Hindi debut, had registered a lukewarm reception at the box office and got mixed reviews from the critics. However, the biggest critic of the film might be director Gautham himself. Also Read| Gautham Menon confirms sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is in the works

In 2010, Gautham Vasudev Menon released a multiple-language version film. The romantic drama was titled Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa in Tamil and starred Trisha and Silambarasan, while the Telugu version was titled Ye Maaya Chesave and featured Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her acting debut. Both the stories were simultaneously shot with a different cast and climax. In 2012, Gautham redirected the film for the Hindi audience as Ekk Deewana Tha.

It was also Gautham's first outing in the Hindi film industry since the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which was also a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale but gained huge success. The filmmaker recently spoke about the difference between RHTDM and Ekk Deewana Tha as he opened up about why his Hindi outings have not lived up to the expectations.

He told Indian Express, "I really don’t know. See (with RHTDM) I was a little skeptical at that point, but Madhavan said just trust me, Vashu Bhagnani ji will do a great job and he did put together the film really well. When it released, it was declared just an above average film but later on TV and with repeated viewing, it got that status (cult). But Ek Deewana Tha was a mistake if you ask me. It was a very naturally organic film, which fell in place. Here, I was trying to remake.”

Gautham compared Ekk Deewana Tha to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa as he explained, "When Trisha walks past Simbu, the saree fluttered very naturally. Here, we were tying the saree to a string and making it flutter! That’s the difference, you can’t do that. It will never come out right. I should not have done that, which is why I don’t talk about it. Somebody asked me ‘Did you direct Ekk Deewana Tha?’ and I said no that was somebody else!” In 2020, the filmmaker had also teased a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Despite his past experiences in the industry, Gautham has a Hindi project lined up and will be announcing the details very soon. His last release was the Tamil hit Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which starred Simbu in the lead. A sequel to the gangster film has also been announced and is currently in the works.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON