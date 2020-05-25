e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Gautham Menon confirms sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is in the works

Gautham Menon confirms sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is in the works

Filmmaker Gautham Menon has confirmed that his popular film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya will have a sequel. Reportedly, the film will star Simbu and Anushka Shetty.

regional-movies Updated: May 25, 2020 20:47 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gautham Menon has confirmed that his 2010 hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is getting a sequel.
Gautham Menon has confirmed that his 2010 hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is getting a sequel.
         

Filmmaker Gautham Menon, in a statement, has confirmed that a sequel to his 2010 runaway Tamil romantic hit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV) is in the works. It is worth mentioning that Gautham released the short film, Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn - a follow-up to VTV – last week on YouTube. It has garnered nearly five million views so far.

As per a Cinema Express report, Gautham said in a statement: “The journey will begin soon. Honestly, I am surprised. I believe a filmmaker faces the hardest of hurdles when attempting a sequel to a hit film. Although the idea of a second part has been on the cards for some time now, I went through a tough time in giving a form to that concept. Of course, the process still continues, but the sequel will happen for sure.”

Not long ago, Gautham opened up on the sequel in an Instagram live chat. Answering a fan’s question on the sequel, he said: “VTV 2 will happen if Simbu says yes. A lot of thought and writing has gone into the film. It’s a project I really want to make.”

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which released a decade ago, explores the complicated relationship between a Tamil boy, Karthik, and a Malayali Christian girl, Jessie. The film, which had music by AR Rahman, was a runaway hit at the box-office.

Gautham had said that he plans to make the sequel with R Madhavan; however, the plan didn’t materialize. The latest update is that Anushka Shetty is likely to play Simbu’s love interest in this sequel.

Also read: Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video

Gautham has apparently convinced Anushka to be part of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 and she is expected to give her nod to the film very soon. He had signed the actor for a multi-starrer project which never took off, and hence, has approached her with an offer to work in the sequel.

Gautham had said in the past that the sequel will take off eight years from where Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya ended, and trace the events in its protagonist Karthik’s life.

“This’ll be a story of four friends who meet and decide to go to the US for their fifth friend’s wedding. It’s not a Hangover type movie but it’ll be light-hearted. I’m waiting for a nod from Simbu. If he says let’s do it, I’m ready to go to shoot immediately,” Gautham said.

