e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn: Gautham Menon’s short instills hope in the time of a pandemic

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn: Gautham Menon’s short instills hope in the time of a pandemic

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s new short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which released on Thursday, tells the story of a person with a writer’s block.

regional-movies Updated: May 21, 2020 15:47 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Gautham Menon’s short Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn stars Trisha Krishnan and Simbu in lead roles.
Gautham Menon’s short Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn stars Trisha Krishnan and Simbu in lead roles.
         

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon’s new short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which was released on Thursday, instills hope in the time of coronavirus pandemic. The short follows Karthik, played by Simbu, who is having a writer’s block. He calls Jessie (Trisha) to find inspiration but in the process reveals that he still loves her. She’s now happily married and a mother of two.

Karthik and Jessie are characters Gautham Menon’s highly successful romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. The shot, in about 12 minutes, tries to encapsulate what has happened in the lives of Karthik and Jessie since the film.

 

Throughout the phone conversation, Jessie tries to console Karthik, a man-child struggling to grow out of his insecurities. She instills hope that everything is going to be alright.

The industry grapevine is that the short is a precursor to the sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which Gautham Menon plans to make soon. He recently revealed that he’s ready to go to shoot for the sequel if he gets a go ahead from Simbu.

On the career front, the filmmaker has two projects ready for release. While he has completed shooting and awaits release of Joshua, an action-thriller; he’s stuck with post-production work on his long-delayed spy thriller, Dhruva Natchathiram.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Gautham recently confirmed he has plans to make a sequel to cop thriller Vettaiyaadu Villayadu. In his interview The Hindu, Gautham confirmed about Vettaiyaadu Villayadu 2. In the interview, talking about the epic opening scene in the first part, Gautham said it’s a fan’s tribute to Kamal Haasan.

“I am a huge fanboy who wrote that scene even though the rest of the film was not like that, just for the audience to celebrate this man. You step aside from the filmmaker you are momentarily. That was a fan’s tribute. Vettaiyaadu Villayadu 2 also has a similar opening scene and I’m really looking forward to shoot that,” Gautham said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In