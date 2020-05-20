e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Television actor Surbhi Chandna said that she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because she had difficulty in remembering her lines.

tv Updated: May 20, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Surbhi Chandna started her television career with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.
Surbhi Chandna started her television career with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.
         

Surbhi Chandna, who made her small screen debut in 2009 with a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has revealed that she was almost dropped from the show. The reason was that she was not very good with remembering her lines.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi said that she was pulled up by her mother for not memorising her lines properly. “Even Taarak Mehta’s team was going to replace me. My mom scared me to do better,” she said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi went to Surbhi’s mother and said that the actor had to pull up her socks because she played a pivotal role in the narrative. “I don’t know how I performed but they keep playing those episodes even today,” she laughed.

Surbhi, who has acted in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi and Qubool Hai, became a household name with Ishqbaaz in which she played the lead role opposite Nakuul Mehta. She reprised her role as Annika Trivedi in the show’s spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi.

Also read: Ranveer Singh wonders if ‘10 is the new six’ as Tiger Shroff shows off his abs in new shirtless pic

In the interview, Surbhi said that she came close to giving up during Ishqbaaz too, but she kept going because of her mother. “My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learnt from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, mujhe nahi hoga during Ishqbaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented,” she said.

Surbhi was last seen on the small screen in the follow-up of popular hospital drama Sanjivani. She played Dr Ishani Arora in the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In