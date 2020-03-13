Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna posts heartfelt note as she wraps up last episode, may return with ‘some newness ahead’

tv

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:34 IST

Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna has penned a heartfelt note on the completion of the show which is reportedly set to go off air this month and has asked her fans to wait for “some newness ahead.” She called her character of Dr Ishani her “most difficult character to decode” while making her “loveable, vulnerable, inspiring yet extremely strong.”

Surbhi posted several pictures of her onscreen look on Instagram and wrote, “And today we air the last episode of what i call - a Fulfilling experience of my life #sanjivani .. @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 I cannot thankyou both enough for having the faith in me and throwing this sweet challenge ... A risky subject in todays TV TIMES ..letting me play her my way and immense respect to @starplus my home channel like i love calling it.”

Talking about how she brought her character of Dr Ishani to life, she wrote, “Dr. Ishani has to be the most complicated the most difficult girl/character to decode and it has been a task cracking her and to still make her loveable - vulnerable - inspiring yet extremely strong was only possible because of my writers directors & the creatives.. the stylish doctor that i have looked in all phases of this season can only be credited to the stylists and the Hair Makeup Team. To add to the that and give the whole hospital drama feel was the fab team of cameramen.. in pictures you see different look tests , me going super short with my hair , these are the memories i will want to look back at - all the time.”

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Angrezi Medium gets limited release, Tom Hanks posts first pic post diagnosis

“To all my co actors the Seniors and Juniors for all the fun-great times but most importantly helping me learn from you to helping me better my craft in the process.. this was possible because of the crazily hardworking team including the ones i haven’t mentioned but make the workplace home away from home and never stop smiling ever. Then is the Fan Family and Viewers of #sanjivani that make it a ride in itself.. We are the ones playing and living the characters and are extremely proud so nobody can feel them the way we do but respect always for the way you feel for them . #jobdonewell to us,” she added.

She ended the post saying, “For now its a bye bye from #Dr.ISHANI. To some newness ahead .. Wait for it.”

Sanjivani had already crossed the 100-episode milestone and had also undergone a 3-year leap. Gaurav Chopra had joined the lead cast as Dr Ishani’s husband while Namit Khanna was already the male lead. The show timings were changed a few weeks ago. According to an India Today report, Sidharth had said about the show going off air, “The change of time slot wasn’t the reason at all. The Channel took the call which is always the case and there were some branding issues apparently.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more