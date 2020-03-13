Coronavirus crisis: Angrezi Medium gets limited release, Tom Hanks posts first pic post diagnosis

bollywood

The coronavirus pandemic across the globe has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. From films being postponed indefinitely to shoots being stalled as a precautionary measure, the reaction to Covid-19 spread is still trickling in. On Thursday, Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the industry folks are doing their bit in spreading awareness and encouraging their fans to take all precautionary measures to keep safe. Here are all the latest updates about how the industry is dealing with the pandemic:

Angrezi Medium gets limited release as theatres shut down

Just a day before the release of Irrfan-starrer Angrezi Medium, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that theatres across the city will remain closed till March 31. The film is expected to incur huge losses as it had a nationwide release on Friday. Theatres have also been closed in Kerala and Jammu region. Read more here

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 postponed

Akshay’s action entertainer, Sooryavanshi, scheduled to release on March 24, has been indefinitely postponed amid the coronavirus spread. Akshay made the announcement on social media, saying “after all, safety comes first.” Read more here

Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 has been postponed to April 2021. Disney has also decided to postpone Mulan as well as April releases The New Mutants and Antlers as a act of caution. Earlier James Bond’s next iteration, No Time To Die, was also postponed. Read more here

Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol spread awareness

Priyanka has shared a video to encourage her fans to do namaste instead of a handshake to greet people. She called it an ”old but also a new way to greet people” in period of change ”around the world”. The actor was also seen refusing to shake hands with a fan at a Holi party in India. Read more here

Kapil Sharma too requested his fans to do a namaste and wear a mask to keep themselves safe.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a poem in Awadhi amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. The actor has been asked by WHO and UNICEF to send out video messages to spread awareness among his fans. He also shared pictures from a shoot for the awareness campaign. Read more here

Kajol spreads awareness by sharing her own meme.

Kajol shared a DDLJ meme of herself in order to raise awareness among her fans to wash their hands and use a sanitiser. She shared her famous train scene with Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where he can be seen extending his hand towards Kajol who is running to catch the train. However, one cannot miss the sanitiser in her hand as she appears to offer some to SRK who needs to keep his safety in mind in the times of coronavirus.

Coronavirus victims Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson take one-day-at-a-time

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have thanked everyone who are taking such good care of them as they tested positive for coronavirus. The actor posted their first picture post the diagnosis to contain panic around them and said, “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” Read more here

Daniel Radcliffe becomes victim of coronavirus hoax

Just before Tom Hanks confirmed testing positive for coronavirus, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe laughed off rumours of him contracting it. He said his pale complexion seems to be the reason why a fake handle picked him as the first celebrity to contract coronavirus.Read more here

Talk shows to go without live audience

Television show host Ellen DeGeneres has announced she will shoot the upcoming episodes of her talk show with no studio audience. Not only this, Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers will also have no live audience surrounding the guests and the host. Read more here

Award shows, shoots cancelled

After the coronavirus scare led to the shoot of Sobhita Dhulipala’s film Sitara being cancelled in Kerala, the shoot of Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur-starrer has been postponed in UK owing to coronavirus. Many other award shows have also been postponed. IIFA which were to be held in Indore and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, set for March 22 in Los Angeles, will not be held on the scheduled dates now.

