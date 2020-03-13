Daniel Radcliffe reacts to rumours he has coronavirus: ‘It’s just because I look ill all the time’

hollywood

Mar 13, 2020

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has reacted to fake news of him contracting coronavirus, saying it’s because he “looks ill all the time.” Daniel made headlines when a fake news page declared him as the first celebrity victim of the novel coronavirus.

Talking about how he came to know about the rumour, Daniel told Smallzy in an interview, “It’s funny you ask me that today because I walked into the hair and makeup room on the play yesterday, and the makeup artist was like, ‘My niece has just texted me and told me you’ve got corona’. I was like, ‘What?!’ He showed me a tweet, it was like, ‘Daniel Radcliffe becomes first famous person to contract coronavirus’.” and continued, “I was like, what?”

Coming up with a candid reply to what must have led to the rumour, the actor said, “I think it’s just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me cause I’m very pale.” The actor even joked that he was very flattered that the fake account chose him to spread the rumour.

A tweet from a fake BBC account went viral on Wednesday suggesting that Daniel had been diagnosed with Covid 19 but representatives of the star said the story is “not true”, reported Aceshowbiz.com. The tweet was later deleted.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have become the first celebrity couple to test positive for the novel coronavirus. After breaking the news on Thursday, Tom shared his and Rita’s first picture after being diagnosed with the virus and wrote that the couple was “taking one-day-at-a-time”. He wrote in the social media post, “want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.” He added, “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

