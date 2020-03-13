Priyanka Chopra makes strong pitch for ‘namaste’ amid coronavirus spread. Watch

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says namaste is an ‘old but also a new way to greet people’ in period of change ‘around the world’. And while she did not mention coronavirus, it was more than evident what she was talking about. She also shared a video.

She wrote: “It’s all about the Namaste An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”. What is evident is that Priyanka has been greeting the world with a ‘namaste’ from the very beginning of her international innings. The video that she has shared too reflects that. Whichever event she has attended in the past, ‘namaste’ has formed a part and parcel of her public demeanour. The video itself is a collage of many of her public appearances where she does the traditional Indian greeting.

Coronavirus is now a pandemic with thousands across many countries having to deal with it. Outside of China, Europe is hardest hit with Italy reeling under the impact of the dreaded COVID-19 like none other. They have already seen hundreds of deaths.

On Thursday came the shocking news that veteran actor Tom Hanks has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor was in Australia for the shoot of his upcoming film, a biopic on legendary American singer Elvis Presley, to be directed by another veteran, Baz Luhrmann. Tom,whose wife actor Rita Wilson has also contracted it, had released an official statement confirming the news.

A number of Bollywood celebrities have been asking fans to take utmost caution -- as far back as January this year, Sunny Leone had posted pictures from airport, wearing masks. Since then, actors Salman Khan, Arjun Rampal and comedian Kapil Sharma have all posted pictures, asking fans to act responsibly.

