Rohit Shetty unfollows Katrina Kaif on Instagram days after his ‘nobody will notice Katrina’ comment

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:44 IST

Even as Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty clarify that there is no misunderstanding between them, he has unfollowed her on Instagram, as per a Mumbai Mirror report. However, she continued to follow the filmmaker till Thursday morning. Katrina has worked with Rohit for the first time in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi where she plays a doctor and is paired opposite Akshay.

After reports claimed Rohit had said no one would notice her, Katrina had clarified in an Instagram post, “Dear Friends and well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said.”

She added, “I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day.” However, ‘Shame on Rohit Shetty’ trended on Twitter soon after Rohit’s comments.

Talking about her role, Katrina had said at the trailer launch, “I absolutely love my part in the film. More than anything, what I look at when I see a film is whether the film works for me, has it moved me and is what I am doing crucial in the film. When you see the film, you will see that everyone’s role is crucial and the film has come out amazingly,” she had said.

Fans of Katrina outraged against Rohit when he reportedly said, “If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: ‘Can we take one more?’ and I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘How can you tell me this?’ and I said: ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you.’ And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega (who will notice)?”

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi releases on March 24.

