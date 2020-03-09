e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty’s remark that no one will notice her in Sooryavanshi action scene, says it was ‘misunderstood’

Katrina Kaif clarified on her Instagram stories that Rohit Shetty’s comments in a recent interview about no one noticing her in an action scene were taken out of context.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Katrina Kaif said that Rohit Shetty’s remark about her in an action scene from Sooryavanshi was taken out of context.
Katrina Kaif has come out in support of her Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty after her fans began trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty on social media due to one of his recent comments about her. She said that his comment--that no one would notice her in the action scene featuring her with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh-- was “entirely misunderstood”.

On her Instagram stories, Katrina wrote, “Dear Friends and well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said.”

“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day,” she added.

Katrina Kaif came out in support of Rohit Shetty and said that his comments were misconstrued.
Katrina’s fans were livid after Rohit’s quote from a recent interview went viral. Talking about Katrina’s request to reshoot a scene from the climax of Sooryavanshi, the filmmaker reportedly said, “If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: ‘Can we take one more?’ and I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘How can you tell me this?’ and I said: ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you.’ And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega (who will notice)?”

Katrina Kaif features alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the scene.
Earlier, at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Katrina was asked if she was skeptical of being overshadowed by Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer in the film. “No, I absolutely love my part in the film. More than anything, what I look at when I see a film is whether the film works for me, has it moved me and is what I am doing crucial in the film. When you see the film, you will see that everyone’s role is crucial and the film has come out amazingly,” she had said.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi releases on March 24.

