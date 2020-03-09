Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas end Mumbai trip with ‘lit and chill’ weekend with mom Madhu, Natasha Poonawalla. See pic

bollywood

After a brief trip to Mumbai, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, have returned to the US. Before leaving, she shared a sneak peek of her fun-filled weekend on social media.

The picture shared by Priyanka features her husband Nick, mother Madhu Chopra, best friend Tamanna Dutt with husband Sudeep Dutt, business tycoon Adar Poonawalla and his wife, socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla. “I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you @NPoonawalla @adarpoonawalla for being the best hosts. Here’s To the next time,” she wrote.

I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you @NPoonawalla @adarpoonawalla for being the best hosts. Here’s To the next time.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/soBmchKbbZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 9, 2020

On Friday, Priyanka and Nick attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Holi party at their residence. The early celebrations were also attended by a number of Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu, brother Siddharth Chopra and with his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya were also present at the bash.

Nick shared glimpses from the festivities on his Instagram account. “My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are coming together for their first-ever project together. The couple will executive produce an unscripted series inspired their sangeet ceremony for Amazon Prime Video. The show will trace the journey of featured couples as they get ready for their wedding and prepare for a grand sangeet.

Priyanka will be seen next in the Netflix original film We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez. The film, which also stars Christian Slater, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom and Pedro Pascal will see alien invaders abduct all superheroes on Earth, leaving their children to come to their rescue and save the world.

