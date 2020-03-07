Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif have a blast at Isha Ambani Holi party. See all inside pics, videos

bollywood

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 09:39 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas had a blast at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Holi party in Mumbai on Friday. For the American singer, this is his first Holi and clearly he was overwhelmed. Pictures and videos from the party have surfaced online. Katrina Kaif too features in them.

Nick took to Instagram to not only express his feelings, but also to share pictures. He wrote, “My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra”. In some pictures, he and Priyanka are seen completely covered in gulal (colour). In another, Katrina joins them and all pose for the camera.

In another video, Priyanka is seen taking an aim at a woman with a pichkari (water gun) as the latter runs to avoid the splash of coloured water.

The party was outdoors with huge inflated tubs of water placed strategically. Earlier on Friday, Priyanka and Nick were photographed at the entrance of the Holi party venue. The couple was twinning in whites; while Priyanka wore an anarkali, Nick was seen in a kurta-pyajama. Also seen arriving were Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi, Anusha Dandekar among others.

Also read | Neha Kakkar shows pictures of her swanky Rishikesh bungalow and the tiny home she was born in: ‘I always get emotional’

On her work front, Priyanka’s last release was her home production, The Sky Is Pink. The actor has a number of interesting projects coming up later in the year. She has completed shooting for her Netflix film The White Tiger, directed by Iranian-American Ramin Bahrani. It is based on a book of the same name by writer Aravind Adiga. The film also stars actor Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in another film, where she will play Maa Anand Sheila, the one-time close but controversial associate of Rajneesh, also called Osho. She also has a film along with Mindy Kaling, which will have a typical Indian wedding at its core.

Follow @htshowbiz for more