UP approves ₹943 crore for Harnandipuram township in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The state government on Friday approved the remaining ₹943.37 crore for the development of the Harnandipuram Township proposed by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), officials said on Saturday. Officials said the state government had decided to invest about ₹1,300 crore, with GDA sharing equal funds for the township’s development. (HT)

Officials said the state government had decided to invest about ₹1,300 crore, with GDA sharing equal funds for the township’s development.

“A first instalment of ₹400 crore was received from the state government earlier this year, and the remaining amount was approved on July 31. GDA will also invest an equal share in due course. Around ₹2,600 crore will be used for purchasing land for the township, which will be near Raj Nagar Extension,” GDA secretary Vivek Mishra told HT.

The township is planned over approximately 501 hectares across eight villages including Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta. The GDA is in the process of acquiring land through direct purchase from landowners and farmers, officials said.

“The additional development and construction cost will be borne by the GDA in a phased manner. The first phase of the township will be launched by September/October on 49 hectares of land after a detailed project report is prepared,” Mishra added.

Officials said that to ensure proper connectivity to the township, the GDA has also planned to construct a four-lane outer ring road of six kilometres at a cost of around ₹90 crore. The road will connect to the 10.3km Hindon elevated road and will take commuters directly to the township.

The GDA also proposed an international cricket stadium and an aerocity-themed township adjacent to the Harnandipuram Township, officials added.