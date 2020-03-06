Neha Kakkar shows pictures of her swanky Rishikesh bungalow and the tiny home she was born in: ‘I always get emotional’

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has come a long way with her hard work. On Friday, she shared pictures of her swanky bungalow in Rishikesh and also the rented home she spent her childhood in. The pictures inspired her fans and showed how true determination always reaps fruits.

“This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional,” she captioned the post.

Indian Idol host and her friend Aditya Narayan commented on the post, “A shining example of what one can achieve through determination, grit and hard work.” Actor Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Stay humble and grounded always.” Actor Ravi Dubey wrote, “Wow ...how Inspiring ...you have truly transformed ur destiny Neha ...god bless you.”

Neha has sung some of the most popular Hindi songs of recent years including Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, Morni Banke and more. She rose to fame as a contestant on the second season of Indian Idol and has been a judge on the show for the last two seasons.

She was recently named the most streamed female artist in the country on Spotify. She currently has over 3.7 million monthly listeners on the platform. Kakkar is followed by Shreya Ghosal while Asees Kaur was on the third spot.

