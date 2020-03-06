Karisma Kapoor has never watched Andaz Apna Apna, reveals actors did not speak to each other on sets

Though Rajkumar Santoshi’s comic caper Andaz Apna Apna did not work at the box office when it released in 1994, it became a cult classic in the following years. The film starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Karisma confessed that she never got the time to actually watch Andaz Apna Apna. “Can I be honest? I don’t think I have watched Andaz Apna Apna. Because at that time, we were doing three-four shifts a day. There was no time. We did not have time to watch our own films,” she said.

Karisma also revealed that the four lead actors – Salman, Aamir, Raveena and herself – were not on talking terms with each other during the making. “In Andaz Apna Apna, there was a time when none of the actors were talking to each other. This cult film was made with all of us not even speaking to each other. It’s quite funny,” she said.

Andaz Apna Apna revolves around two good-for-nothing men Amar (Aamir) and Prem (Salman) who are looking to strike gold by a wooing a rich heiress Raveena (Raveena). Confusion ensues when her father Ram Gopal Bajaj (Paresh Rawal) is kidnapped by his evil twin, and it is revealed that Raveena’s secretary Karishma (Karisma) is the real Raveena.

Last year, in an interview, writer Dilip Shukla revealed that a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna is in the works. “I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one,” he said, adding that Salman and Aamir would return in the second part, along with three other new cast members.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either Salman or Aamir on the Andaz Apna Apna sequel.

