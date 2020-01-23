Raveena Tandon hits back at person for trolling her, calling her MILF. Is it directed at comedian Aditi Mittal?

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:22 IST

The internet went into overdrive when Raveena Tandon hit out at an unnamed detractor on Twitter. Her tweet read, “Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness . Loads of love to you dear. Even though you don’t follow,you sure are interested. I remember you’d called me ‘milf’. Was flattered. God bless you honey. Loadsa love and success.”

Raveena Tandon did not take any names in her tweet.

Even as netizens continue to guess whom Raveena’s tweet is directed at, it appears that the intended target is comedian Aditi Mittal. Recently, Aditi shared one of the actor’s old tweets, in which she was having a conversation with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga about her earrings.

“Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings?” Aditi wrote. Earlier, in 2011, she had called Raveena a MILF (Mother I’d Like to F**k).

Raveena Tandon’s tweet seems to be a response to this tweet of Aditi Mittal’s.

Aditi Mittal had earlier referred to Raveena Tandon as a MILF.

Earlier, in 2018, Raveena lamented in a tweet that celebrities were subjected to vicious trolling online and said that Twitter was increasingly becoming a home for “abusive trolls”. She wrote, “If you are a public figure,you are open to criticism.surely. But god forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all,hell breaks loose.And then “they” say that celebs don’t have a voice ..sadly twitter only becoming a place for abusive trolls.”

If you are a public figure,you are open to criticism.surely. But god forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all,hell breaks loose.And then "they" say that celebs don’t have a voice ..sadly twitter only becoming a place for abusive trolls. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 10, 2018

Raveena was most recently seen as the judge of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, which was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. She will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2 as a character reportedly modelled on former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Raveena is also set to write a web series on Dissociative Identity Disorder. She will also produce the show under her banner, AA Films.

