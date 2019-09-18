Raveena Tandon becomes grandmother for second time, brings home newborn grandchild. See pics

bollywood

Actor Raveena Tandon has welcomed a newborn grandchild into her life. Her adopted daughter Chhaya has become a mum again and Raveena has shared pictures from her home where the entire family is seen hosting a warm welcome for the young one with puja and rituals.

The actor shared pictures showing everyone praying as Chhaya carried the baby in her arms. Sharing the pictures, she wrote on Instagram, “Thanking the pantheon almighty . The baby comes home .” In one of the images, Chhaya is seen carrying the baby while in another, Chhaya and her son perform aarti.

Earlier this month, Raveena attended Chhaya’s baby shower. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija posted a few pictures from the baby shower. It was organised by Raveena.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Pooja had written: “Cheers to the ‘Nani to be’! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I’m sure a super ‘masi to be’ So so proud of you Ravs.” Raveena even wore a ‘nani’ badge for the baby shower and posed with daughter Chhaya and younger, 14-year-old daughter Rasha.

Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8) in 1995. They are the daughters of her cousin who had died and she brought them home after she realised that the guardian was not treating them well. Later, she officially adopted them. Raveena married Anil Thadani in 2004 and has two kids with him Rasha (2005) and Ranbir (2008).In 2016, Chhaya married in a twin Hindu and Christian wedding in Goa.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on season nine of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, being produced by Salman Khan. “It’s a coincidence that I worked with Salman in my debut film Patthar Ke Phool, and now I am judging Nach Baliye which is being produced by his production house. It’s a superhit show. I am thankful to the audience that they have appreciated our show. I would urge them to keep loving the show so that we can entertain them,” Raveena had earlier said in a press statement.

