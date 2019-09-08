Raveena Tandon to be a grandmother soon, hosts a baby shower for adopted daughter Chhaya, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:42 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon is all set to become a grandmother. One of the adopted daughters of the actor, Chhaya, is expecting a baby. On Saturday, pictures from a baby shower, organised by Raveena for Chhaya, found their way to the internet. Pictures were shared by nutritionist Pooja Makhija.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote: “Cheers to the ‘Nani to be’! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I’m sure a super ‘masi to be’ So so proud of you Ravs.” In one of the pictures, Raveena and Pooja pose for a picture with Raveena showing off her ‘Nani’ badge. In another, Raveena and Pooja pose with Chhaya and in the third picture, Raveena, Chhaya and Raveena’s 14-year-old daughter Rasha pose for the camera. According to Pooja, the baby shower had been organised by Rasha.

Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8) in 1995. They are the daughters of her cousin who had passed away. Unhappy with the way her guardian was treating them, she got them home and officially adopted them. In 2016, Chhaya married in a twin Hindu and Christian wedding in Goa.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on season nine of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, being produced by Salman Khan.

“It’s a coincidence that I worked with Salman in my debut film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, and now I am judging ‘Nach Baliye’ which is being produced by his production house. It’s a superhit show. I am thankful to the audience that they have appreciated our show. I would urge them to keep loving the show so that we can entertain them,” said Raveena.

Every year Raveena Tandon celebrates Ganapati festival at home. Asked what she would wish from Ganapati in this year, she said: “I never wish for anything from Ganpati Bappa. I am just grateful for whatever he has given me. When I go to any religious places -- be it a temple, a mosque or a church, I only thank God for giving me everything. Coincidentally, whenever Ganapati Bappa arrives at our home, good things happen to us.”

Raveena urged people to celebrate the Ganapati festival in eco-friendly manner. “I want to urge people that now our mother earth is in danger. I feel people shouldn’t bring statues of Ganapati Bappa that are chemically painted and which are made from plaster of paris. I think Ganapati Bappa himself wouldn’t want people pollute to earth. We are spreading poison in our seas and lakes, so I feel people should celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner,” she said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:40 IST