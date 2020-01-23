e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sushma Swaraj’s husband defends Anupam Kher, calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘an ungrateful, disillusioned man’

Sushma Swaraj’s husband defends Anupam Kher, calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘an ungrateful, disillusioned man’

Sushma Swaraj’s husband in a series of tweets defended Anupam Kher against recent allegations made by actor Naseeruddin Shah.

bollywood Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah have been hurling allegations at each other.
Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah have been hurling allegations at each other.
         

The late politician Sushma Swaraj’s husband, lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal, has written a Twitter thread in defence of the actor Anupam Kher, who was recently called a ‘clown and sycophant’ by fellow actor, Naseeruddin Shah.

Shah in an interview to The Wire had said that any of Kher’s contemporaries from FTII or NSD could attest to his ‘sycophantic nature’. Kher in response to Shah’s comments had said in a social media video that Shah was perhaps speaking under the influence of ‘substances’.

 You can read Kaushal’s entire thread here:

Kaushal in a series of tweets on Thursday wrote that as a contemporary of Kher, he could confirm that the actor ‘is an honest, upright and a self made man.’

 

The lawyer continued, “When he would go up the stage, the audience was transformed into another world. He was a star, but down to earth. I know many people of his time. The stardom did not go to his head... The man has not forgotten his roots. He has not left his people.”

Making a reference to Kher’s claims that he is a Kashmiri Pandit refugee whose family was driven out of the state during the insurgency of the 90s, Swaraj continued, “Is he not entitled to weep out his pain?”

Addressing Shah directly, he added, “You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken. Mr Naseeruddin Shah, you are an ungrateful man. This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word... You speak of apathy and discrimination. When you do all the blabbering, it is your ‘conscience’. When Anupam speaks his pain on being declared homeless in his own country, it is ‘sycophancy’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Tihar Jail preps to hang 4 Delhi gang rape convicts, asks their last wish
Tihar Jail preps to hang 4 Delhi gang rape convicts, asks their last wish
When Chidambaram turned BJP’s ‘tukde tukde gang’ barb into ammo to attack govt
When Chidambaram turned BJP’s ‘tukde tukde gang’ barb into ammo to attack govt
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news