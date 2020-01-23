Sushma Swaraj’s husband defends Anupam Kher, calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘an ungrateful, disillusioned man’

bollywood

The late politician Sushma Swaraj’s husband, lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal, has written a Twitter thread in defence of the actor Anupam Kher, who was recently called a ‘clown and sycophant’ by fellow actor, Naseeruddin Shah.

Shah in an interview to The Wire had said that any of Kher’s contemporaries from FTII or NSD could attest to his ‘sycophantic nature’. Kher in response to Shah’s comments had said in a social media video that Shah was perhaps speaking under the influence of ‘substances’.

country that gave you everything. Kirron has been twice elected as a Member of Parliament. Anupam is a star in his own right. Look at his response. It is that of a gentleman. When you spoke, you looked small and petty. Suffice it to say that your anger is your frustration. — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) January 22, 2020

Kaushal in a series of tweets on Thursday wrote that as a contemporary of Kher, he could confirm that the actor ‘is an honest, upright and a self made man.’

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

The lawyer continued, “When he would go up the stage, the audience was transformed into another world. He was a star, but down to earth. I know many people of his time. The stardom did not go to his head... The man has not forgotten his roots. He has not left his people.”

Making a reference to Kher’s claims that he is a Kashmiri Pandit refugee whose family was driven out of the state during the insurgency of the 90s, Swaraj continued, “Is he not entitled to weep out his pain?”

Addressing Shah directly, he added, “You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken. Mr Naseeruddin Shah, you are an ungrateful man. This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word... You speak of apathy and discrimination. When you do all the blabbering, it is your ‘conscience’. When Anupam speaks his pain on being declared homeless in his own country, it is ‘sycophancy’.”

