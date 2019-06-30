Dabangg 3 writer Dilip Shukla says he is writing Andaz Apna Apna sequel, film won’t happen without Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Dabangg 3 writer Dilip Shukla has confirmed that he is writing a sequel to the 90s cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna that starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Shukla has written the script for Salman’s Dabangg 3.

Speaking to the Asian Age, Dilip said, “I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one,” adding that Preeti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, has asked him to write the film. However, he added that the sequel cannot happen without the original stars: “The sequel cannot be complete without Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. They will be there along with three other new cast members.”

Talking about writing Dabangg films, he added, “While writing a film I do not keep any star in mind. When I am writing a script, and if my protagonist is playing a gunda (thug) or whatever, I just pen my script keeping that gunda in mind. I feel every film that I write is a big film. Nowadays, each one of us is aware of the fact that the script is the king. Good content is what sells.”

Earlier, Rajkumar Santoshi, who directed the original Andaz Apna Apna, had confirmed that a sequel is in the pipeline and said, “For humour, you need innocence. That time, these actors had the innocence. Now, it will look forced. It looks cute if a 20 year old is chasing a girl. A 45-50 year old man chasing young girls looks vulgar.”

The original film was a box office disaster. It was only later that it became popular and has now become a cult classic among Hindi film lovers.

