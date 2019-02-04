Mumbai Police uses Andaz Apna Apna to share a message about cyber security

It’s well established by now that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle does a great job of sharing important messages through quirky tweets. And their recent tweet on cyber security is just another stellar example. In the hilarious post, Mumbai Police used Andaz Apna Apna to put across a message and needless to say, it has resonated with many.

Posted on February 2, Mumbai Police shared a still of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan from the film, along with an iconic dialogue from the movie. “Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge… isse dosti badhti hai,” says the image. It goes on add a little message about passwords.

Don’t be a ‘Kaccha Khiladi’! Keep your passwords to yourself #PasswordApnaApna pic.twitter.com/AStBYBtI5q — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2019

#PasswordApnaApna does have a ring to it, right?

The tweet, not unlike many of Mumbai Police’s tweets, has won praise on Twitter. Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 1,600 ‘likes’ and more than 300 retweets.

“Otherwise Inspector Goga ayega. ‘Aaya hu. Kuch to lekar jaunga!’” jokes one Twitter user in response to the tweet. “Kamal hai... koi @MumbaiPolice ko award do for awesome creativity,” says another.

Another recent tweet by a police Twitter handle has won Twitter’s attention. This one is by Nagpur Police. The handle posted about road safety and Valentine’s Day in one tweet.

Valentine's day

alentine's day

lentine's day

entine's day

ntine's day

tine's day

ine's day

ne's day

e's day

's day

day

ay Bhai Zara Dekhke Chalo !!#DriveSafe — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) February 3, 2019

Tweeted on February 3, this post has collected over 400 ‘likes’ so far.

So what do you think about these quirky tweets?

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:50 IST